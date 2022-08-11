×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

Cape Town back as a premier film destination

It’s a big sequel: Cape Town returns to the film business, and even Tom Cruise came to town

11 August 2022 - 05:00 Lenore Oliver

The acting world’s catchphrase “Lights, camera, action!” is once again set to reverberate through the streets of Cape Town.

An increase in applications for film shoots is putting the city back on the map as a destination of choice for filmmakers here and abroad...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.