Companies

WEBINAR | Five hot small caps to watch

On July 6, get insights directly from top managers of some of the sector’s hottest stocks

05 July 2022 - 16:42
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

The JSE is shining the spotlight on the small-caps sector this week with a webcast featuring five shares that are attracting a lot of attention in this sector: Stadio Holdings, Spear Reit, Capital Appreciation, Renergen and Southern Platinum.

Their CEOs will share insights into their leadership strategies, business fundamentals, plans for expansion and investment opportunities.

Small caps are popular among retail investors as they often offer higher growth prospects and, from a valuation perspective, trade at a lower price-to-earnings multiple.

An added benefit is access to their management, so here’s your chance to hear it from the top as these executives discuss the road ahead with Vestact Asset Management portfolio manager Bright Khumalo and JSE business development manager Patrycja Kula-Verster.

Don’t miss this webcast, starting at 9am on Wednesday July 6.

>> Click here to watch

Our speakers:

  • Quintin Rossi - CEO, Spear Reit
  • Alan Salomon – chief financial officer, Capital Appreciation 
  • Stefano Marani - CEO, Renergen
  • Johan Odendaal – MD, Southern Platinum
  • Samara Totaram – chief financial officer, Stadio Holdings

This article was paid for by the JSE.

