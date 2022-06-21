×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

PODCAST: Songezo Zibi’s Manifesto – not a moment too soon

21 June 2022 - 08:25

People have been celebrating with some relief the publication of Songezo Zibi’s new book, Manifesto. It’s been a long time coming and with characteristic reticence, former Business Day editor Zibi tells former Business Day editor Peter Bruce in this episode of Podcasts from the Edge that he still isn’t quite ready to say quite what his new future will look like.

Getting the book done was just the start but Manifesto at least makes his intentions clear. “It is Herculean,” he says of the job of forging a new think tank, the Rivonia Circle, and of creating a possibly new institution.

Songezo Zibi with copies of his book. Picture: Supplied
Songezo Zibi with copies of his book. Picture: Supplied

But, he says, “in this respect, I have decided to take every step necessary to ensure that what I say here (in the book) does indeed take place”. In other words, there’s a new political party/formation/something on the horizon and it promises to be exciting.

Zibi is young and smart and deeply contemptuous of our current political choices.

He believes though that there is a vast mass of voters looking for an alternative to the status quo come the 2024 general elections, the ANC, the DA and the EFF. He is going to go and find them.

Podcasts from the Edge is a production of TimesLIVE Podcasts.

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify | Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

read more:

SONGEZO ZIBI: ANC’s ruinous policies can never grow the economy

Only organised civil society groups can save this country now
Opinion
4 months ago

New think-tank formed to focus on SA’s challenges

The think-tank and leadership development NGO is called The Rivonia Circle
National
5 months ago

PODCAST: Are we crazy enough to think we can change South Africa?

Former Business Day editor Songezo Zibi and Peter Bruce talk about how to find the political space in South Africa to get us thinking constructively ...
News & Fox
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Songezo Zibi’s Manifesto – not a moment ...
News & Fox
2.
PODCAST: In six weeks Cyril can save SA
News & Fox
3.
Arthur Fraser, wannabe trophy hunter
News & Fox / Trending
4.
REGISTER | Architecture of Government virtual ...
News & Fox
5.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.