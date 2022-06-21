PODCAST: Songezo Zibi’s Manifesto – not a moment too soon
People have been celebrating with some relief the publication of Songezo Zibi’s new book, Manifesto. It’s been a long time coming and with characteristic reticence, former Business Day editor Zibi tells former Business Day editor Peter Bruce in this episode of Podcasts from the Edge that he still isn’t quite ready to say quite what his new future will look like.
Getting the book done was just the start but Manifesto at least makes his intentions clear. “It is Herculean,” he says of the job of forging a new think tank, the Rivonia Circle, and of creating a possibly new institution.
But, he says, “in this respect, I have decided to take every step necessary to ensure that what I say here (in the book) does indeed take place”. In other words, there’s a new political party/formation/something on the horizon and it promises to be exciting.
Zibi is young and smart and deeply contemptuous of our current political choices.
He believes though that there is a vast mass of voters looking for an alternative to the status quo come the 2024 general elections, the ANC, the DA and the EFF. He is going to go and find them.
Podcasts from the Edge is a production of TimesLIVE Podcasts.
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.