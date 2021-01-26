PODCAST: Are we crazy enough to think we can change South Africa?
26 January 2021 - 07:00
Listen to author, former newspaper editor and thinker Songezo Zibi talk to Peter Bruce about how to find the political space in South Africa to get us thinking constructively about the future.
“Everybody I know is having the same conversation about change,” Zibi says. But how does it start? When? And who starts it and what does it end up looking like? A fascinating exchange with one of SA’s most entertaining public intellectuals.
