PODCAST: Are we crazy enough to think we can change South Africa?

26 January 2021 - 07:00

Listen to author, former newspaper editor and thinker Songezo Zibi talk to Peter Bruce about how to find the political space in South Africa to get us thinking constructively about the future.

“Everybody I know is having the same conversation about change,” Zibi says. But how does it start? When? And who starts it and what does it end up looking like? A fascinating exchange with one of SA’s most entertaining public intellectuals.

JUSTICE MALALA: What if Cyril Ramaphosa resigns?

The president says he will step down if he is charged with corruption. If that happens, the ANC will probably collapse
5 days ago

CAROL PATON: Cyril Ramaphosa lonely at the top as Jackson Mthembu departs

The president leads a group with shifting personal political alliances and allegiances
18 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: Cyril and his money people can do more to help with Ters

Extending the scheme is estimated to cost only R2.5bn a month and the fund arguably still has plenty of liquidity
2 days ago

