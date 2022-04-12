×

PODCAST: Make the call already Mr President

12 April 2022 - 07:00

Ukraine’s ambassador to SA, Liubov Abravitova, tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that preparations for President Volodymyr Zelensky to take a call from President Cyril Ramaphosa are afoot, but, boy, is it hard getting the attention of senior figures around Ramaphosa.

The sooner she gets to talk to senior members of the government and can build some context for a call with her boss in Kyiv, the sooner the phone call can happen. “Both presidents need this call,” she says. 

For Ramaphosa, that’s putting it mildly. Diplomacy and cheery readouts of calls with world leaders aside, the Europeans, especially, are furious about SA’s tacit support for Vladimir Putin’s invasion.​

Podcasts from the Edge is a production of TimesLIVE Podcasts.

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify | Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

