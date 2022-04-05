×

News & Fox

Here’s how an abortion works from week 13

05 April 2022 - 08:00 Mohale Moloi and Yolanda Mdzeke
Picture: 123RF/Prometeus
Picture: 123RF/Prometeus

Abortions can be done using two methods. One is called a medical abortion and the other is surgical, which involves a small procedure. When a pregnancy is past 12 weeks only doctors are allowed to do it. We speak to Marie Stopes SA about how a surgical abortion works and what you can expect.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

