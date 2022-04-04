LETTER: How to repair the social contract

For decades South Africans have been in daily struggles with invisible threats: crippling corruption, soaring unemployment, poor education outcomes, protests, violent crime, a collapsing power grid — and a pandemic that has isolated us from the essence of community.

Our social compact is in shreds when it should be a fixed agreement that is respected and upheld by labour, government and business.

The good news is that there is something each of us can do to achieve an inclusive and growing economy and country.

The Jobs Fund, which falls under the National Treasury, is on a mission to co-finance projects by public, private and nongovernmental organisations that will significantly contribute to job creation.

SA is home to some of the world’s best management and organisational change brains. The government should be looking to the private and NGO sectors for their innovative solutions and execution capabilities — and responsibly supporting these with allocated funding.

Logistics and infrastructure delays at our ports are also destroying any hope of growth. The investment in critical infrastructure and skilled personnel at our ports must be made a priority.

Approved builds must also be given the go-ahead as soon as possible to bring more capacity to our power grid. Without a stable power supply, SA as an investment and business destination will be a bust.

Last, we all need to play our part in reconnecting with our neighbours and community. We need to shift our mindset to an approach of integration rather than isolation.

There’s no doubt we have what it takes to repair the social compact between government, business and labour. With a smart vision, we can rebuild with integrity and impact.

Adam Craker

CEO, IQbusiness

