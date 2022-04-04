×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How to repair the social contract

04 April 2022 - 15:48

For decades South Africans have been in daily struggles with invisible threats: crippling corruption, soaring unemployment, poor education outcomes, protests, violent crime, a collapsing power grid — and a pandemic that has isolated us from the essence of community.

Our social compact is in shreds when it should be a fixed agreement that is respected and upheld by labour, government and business.

The good news is that there is something each of us can do to achieve an inclusive and growing economy and country.

The Jobs Fund, which falls under the National Treasury, is on a mission to co-finance projects by public, private and nongovernmental organisations that will significantly contribute to job creation.

SA is home to some of the world’s best management and organisational change brains. The government should be looking to the private and NGO sectors for their innovative solutions and execution capabilities — and responsibly supporting these with allocated funding.

Logistics and infrastructure delays at our ports are also destroying any hope of growth. The investment in critical infrastructure and skilled personnel at our ports must be made a priority.

Approved builds must also be given the go-ahead as soon as possible to bring more capacity to our power grid. Without a stable power supply, SA as an investment and business destination will be a bust.

Last, we all need to play our part in reconnecting with our neighbours and community. We need to shift our mindset to an approach of integration rather than isolation.

There’s no doubt we have what it takes to repair the social compact between government, business and labour. With a smart vision, we can rebuild with integrity and impact.

Adam Craker
CEO, IQbusiness

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Rural residents lament missing out on clean energy gains

As profits trickle in, more can be done to distribute renewable energy benefits fairly, citizens say
National
1 week ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Can the government be trusted with a social compact?

After the state’s poor response to the July unrest, many wonder whether the contract has been broken
Opinion
1 month ago

SANSIA BLACKMORE: Social contract still in tatters after budget and state of the nation address

Survey shows social grant dependent citizens are disinclined to hold the state accountable
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rising vigilantism: SA is reaping the fruits of ...
Opinion
2.
THE FINANCE GHOST: Ride my buy-cycle
Opinion
3.
MARC HASENFUSS: Is new-look GPI worth it?
Opinion / Market Watch
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Why Operation Dudula won’t go away
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
ROB ROSE: Acsa debacle lays bare truth behind ...
Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.