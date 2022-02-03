Cape Town gets its seven commuter lines running again
Unlike other cities, Cape Town is making an effort to get its seven commuter lines running again — but challenges remain
03 February 2022 - 05:00
First the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) was looted from within during former president Jacob Zuma’s state capture tenure. Then, during the Covid lockdown, when the trains stopped running, it was looted by cable thieves and vandals.
Now, in Cape Town at least, where rail used to form the backbone of public transport, the Metrorail service is slowly getting back on track...
