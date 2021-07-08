Sport / Other Sport KEVIN MCCALLUM: Tour goes on, come hell or Covid-19 Calls have been made to move the series to England, notably by Austin Healey BL PREMIUM

On Saturday I went to gym for the first time in a long time. It was closed, but it was open. The Virgin Active in Claremont, Cape Town, has been turned into a vaccination site for the meantime, and there, at 1.34pm, I received my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

I had booked my appointment online through Discovery the morning before, which, it turned out in a rather SA manner, to have been a waste of time. Everyone seemed to have a 12pm booking. The queue was long, stretched like a socially distanced elastic band. A security guard tried to stop me queuing. He had been told to stop people lining up, but like the Joburg Lions against the Lions of the Isles, he didn’t have much hope of stopping me — a sidestep and quick feet got me a place in the line, and two hours later I was jabbed and done...