Lockdown day 159: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 159 of the national lockdown
02 September 2020 - 06:00
Graffiti on the walls of Cape Town’s CBD after a bikers against farm murders and gender-based violence protest on Saturday where 18 were arrested following clashes between police and protesters. Picture: Esa Alexander/ Sunday Times
Graffiti on the walls of Cape Town’s CBD after a bikers against farm murders and gender-based violence protest on Saturday where 18 were arrested following clashes between police and protesters. Picture: Esa Alexander/ Sunday Times
Graffiti on the walls of Cape Town’s CBD after a bikers against farm murders and gender-based violence protest on Saturday where 18 were arrested following clashes between police and protesters. Picture: Esa Alexander/ Sunday Times
Graffiti on the walls of Cape Town’s CBD after a bikers against farm murders and gender-based violence protest on Saturday where 18 were arrested following clashes between police and protesters. Picture: Esa Alexander/ Sunday Times
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.