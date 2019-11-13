News & Fox Moyane also turned down Mkhwebane request for taxpayer information News Sars boss Edward Kieswetter is not the first to spell out confidentiality rules to the public protector BL PREMIUM

Edward Kieswetter is not the first SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner to turn down a request for taxpayer information from public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane — his predecessor, Tom Moyane, turned down a similar request from her in 2017.

The information she required in March 2017 was related to the controversial Absa/Bankorp matter. Mkhwebane’s final report on it, which recommended that the constitution be amended to alter the mandate of the SA Reserve Bank, was overturned by the highest court in a stinging judgment, and the public protector was ordered to pay personal costs.