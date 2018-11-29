Toyota, Gibs team up for Africa’s only manufacturing MBA

Manufacturing needs to become "sexy" again to attract new generations of entrepreneurs and managers, says Justin Barnes, head of the new Toyota Wessels Institute for Manufacturing Studies.

The institute, based in Durban and launched this week, will offer Africa’s only manufacturing MBA from 2019 in partnership with Pretoria University’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs).

Manufacturing is considered vital to the growth of developing economies, both for job creation and for economic development.

In some Asian economies, manufacturing contributes over 30% of GDP. In SA its share has almost halved in recent years to below 13%.

The government has introduced a number of programmes to encourage manufacturing, but many have faltered. The most successful have been in the motor industry, where Barnes has been the department of trade & industry’s go-to private sector person for policy development. He led the government-industry team that devised the 2021-2035 Automotive Masterplan, details of which were announced last week.