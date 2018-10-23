Traditional vs no-pay MBAs

After American Laurie Pickard worked out what an MBA would cost her at a US business school, she took matters into her own hands and completed her now widely publicised "no-pay MBA" using massive open online courses, or Moocs as they have come to be known, as well as other free or low-cost online resources.

Today, there are plenty of ready-packaged, online MBA-style programmes for those lacking time or money for the traditional route.

George Washington University in the US and Macquarie University in Australia are among dozens of reputable institutions offering online MBAs. In SA, online programmes have also become part of the MBA "furniture".

The problem with online MBAs is that they can’t replicate the "learn how and learn who" of a traditional classroom MBA, says Nicola Kleyn, dean of the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs).

The "learn what" — the pure knowledge component — is easily obtainable from textbooks or online material, she says. But for that knowledge to be applied to real-world problems, one requires face-to-face learning and interaction.

This process brings a "richness of content to the learning process", says Kleyn.

Skills are learnt in navigating group dynamics. All of that is difficult, if not impossible, to get from a purely online experience. "By definition, Moocs are massive and generic," Kleyn says.

They also don’t provide the same powerful network. This is a major drawcard of traditional MBAs, particularly those at the world’s elite business schools. Consider that the 207 students enrolled in the 2018/2019 MBA at Cambridge University’s Judge Business School represent 51 nationalities.

Relationships formed during an MBA open doors to new job opportunities and influential, often international, business networks.

"An MBA is less about curriculum and more about accreditation and prestige," says Tracy Dawson, a partner at executive search firm Jack Hammer. "Most of the people I’ve dealt with do an MBA because they want to stretch themselves. It’s a really good way of testing yourself in terms of capacity."