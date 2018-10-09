The capacity of management education to transform society is only as great as the business schools that train the country’s future leaders.

This demands that business schools reform their vision so that it promotes the values of serving society to enable graduates to see leadership and management as a calling rather than simply a career.

Following the state capture chaos, the Steinhoff debacle and other scandals, management educators are asking some difficult questions. These include the following: do curriculums reinforce models of organisational behaviour that are inimical to modern society? Do programmes fail to reflect how future managers should lead people to achieve high performance and embrace ethical conduct? How can we train leaders to value social responsibility and the public good? How can scholarly research be made relevant to real-world experience?

There are more questions. How will we prepare leaders to reap the democratic dividend of African youth? How will we educate our future leaders to understand that they need to think globally and act locally? And how will we integrate issues regarding sustainability, poverty, inequality, corruption, governance and inclusive development into our management education curriculum?

To answer these questions, we must acknowledge that we need to teach students that with power comes an obligation to create benefit for all in society.

Management education is facing challenges created by both a "wounded" political economy and fast-paced changes in the operational environment. The real world and working life are changing at an accelerating pace. The demand for better management education has probably never been greater.