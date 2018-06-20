You’re invited: FM Private Lounges on fintech, independent trustees
Attend one of these insightful events in June, presented with Sanlam Private Wealth
This month, the Financial Mail is hosting two Private Lounge events with Sanlam Private Wealth – and you're invited.
Full details for both events follow below.
FM Private Lounge: The fintech disruption
From the explosion of blockchain technology to robo-advisers and algorithmic trading, fintech continues to disrupt the financial services industry at lightning speed.
Private investors now have access to portfolio management tools previously only available to professional fund managers. As robo-advisers start providing automated advice based on mathematical rules and algorithms, how much of a role is left for the traditional financial adviser?
Join the Financial Mail and Sanlam Private Wealth with Brett St Clair, CEO of Siatik Google Cloud, for a fascinating discussion on the impact of fintech and how it can be embraced.
- Date: June 26 2018
- Time: 6pm for 6.30pm
- Venue: Parktown, Johannesburg
For more information contact Philantu Nkanunu on nkanunup@tisoblackstar.co.za.
FM Private Lounge: Roles and responsibilities of independent trustees
Learn more about the latest developments in case law and the rationale behind these; future possibilities; duties and responsibilities; and the boundaries and criteria of an independent trustee – including when to play a passive role.
Coming hot on the heels of the directive given by the Chief Master in the recent Parker case, this session promises to be insightful and interesting.
Join Adv Andre Gautschi of Group 621 and Anton Maskowitz, fiduciary and tax specialist at Sanlam Private Wealth, in a high-level review of the real and intended role of an independent trustee when it comes to the control and administration of a formally recognised trust within the context of South African law.
- Date: June 27 2018
- Time: 7am
- Venue: Parktown, Johannesburg
For more information, contact Phila Nkanunu | nkanunup@tisoblackstar.co.za.
