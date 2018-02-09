News & Fox

Joe Public’s in-house school welcomed

09 February 2018 - 09:56 Jeremy Maggs
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The advertising industry, which battles to attract and retain talent, has welcomed a new in-house training institution.

The independent Joe Public group has launched its School of Growth to assist in the development of marketing and communications skills among its clients as well as its own staff.

Says group human resources director Lebo Masilela about the school: "It is built on the understanding that industry professionals need to fully comprehend their learnings, and [that] growth [must be sustained] through ongoing coaching and assessment."

Group chief creative officer Pepe Marais says: "Growth is in itself a creative process and the idea is one we hope will ripple across our business from the inside out."

What are SA's top global brands?

Strong brands signal a country's potential for growth and job creation. Though some investors see SA as the next big emerging market, only ...
News & Insights
2 hours ago

