ALLAN GREENBLO: Here's how the Companies Act can bring SOE directors to book

This amount was more than offset by the R650m advance payment by Eskom to Optimum, once it fell under Tegeta control, for coal from Optimum that Eskom had considered sub-standard; hence the R2.1bn penalty that Eskom had imposed on Optimum when it previously fell under Glencore.

Can it be that this series of arrangements, in favour of Tegeta, was consistent with the fiduciary duty of the Eskom directors in conducting themselves for the benefit of Eskom alone? The Companies Act is uncompromising.

At section 76, for example, it’s provided that a director must act:

• In good faith and for a proper purpose;

• In the best interests of the company; and

• With the degree of care, skill and diligence that may reasonably be expected of a person carrying out the same functions in relation to the company as those carried out by that director, and having the general knowledge, skill and experience of that director.

It continues at section 77 to say that any director is liable for any loss, damages or costs sustained by the company as a direct or indirect consequence of the director having agreed to the business of the company having been carried on in a prohibited manner, for example, recklessly, with gross negligence or “being party to an act or omission by the company despite knowing that the act or omission was calculated to defraud a company creditor, employee or shareholder, or had another fraudulent purpose”.

There’s additionally the severe section 162 for a court to declare a director “delinquent”. This is where the director had, for example, “intentionally, or by gross negligence, inflicted harm upon the company”. Then the court may order, for instance, that “the person concerned ... pay compensation to any person adversely affected by the person’s conduct as a director, to the extent that such a victim does not otherwise have a legal basis to claim compensation”.

Every person with an interest in electricity tariffs might arguably be considered a victim of the Eskom board’s conduct over the Optimum/Tegeta transaction. It’s for lawyers to match judicial interpretations with relevant facts.

The Eskom directors, at the time of the transaction, could well have plausible defences for their actions. In the process of accountability, thus far lacking, there’s a great opportunity to hear these defences from them directly. The Companies Act can only have meaning, as a constraint on directors doing as they please, to the extent that its provisions are applied.

• Greenblo is editorial director of Today’s Trustee, a quarterly magazine mainly for principal officers and trustees of retirement funds.