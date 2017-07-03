News & Fox

ALLAN GREENBLO: Here's how the Companies Act can bring SOE directors to book

Nail one set of directors for personal liability to see how quickly other directors of mismanaged state-owned enterprises will fall into line

03 July 2017 - 16:31 Allan Greenblo
The 2008 Companies Act is a fine piece of legislation. Importantly among its numerous objectives, it seeks to protect shareholders and creditors from abuse by directors.

More than this, it gives legal force to key aspects of the voluntary King code on corporate governance. The act has much to say about fiduciary responsibilities and reckless trading. It also provides for circumstances where a director can be declared delinquent. And it prescribes penalties, inclusive of personal liability.

Nail one set of directors for personal liability to see how quickly other directors of mismanaged state-owned enterprises (SOEs) will fall into line. Circumstances at Eskom, recently exposed, make it an ideal vehicle to begin the test for SAA and Transnet also to heed.

Because Eskom is a company, the act applies to it. As Eskom’s sole shareholder, the state on behalf of Eskom’s funders — being the public at large as electricity consumers vulnerable to tariff hikes and through financial institutions which buy its bonds — should be in the first line of attack to ensure compliance.

Eskom slashes Optimum’s R2.1bn fine for the Guptas

Eskom agreed to accept a payment of R255.4m from Optimum Coal, slashing its original claim by 88.3%, documents show
Companies
4 days ago

Since this is perhaps too much to expect of the state, which had appointed the directors, in the second line is the plethora on nongovernment organisations and opposition political parties. Several have taken it upon themselves to institute appropriate litigation for calling state entities to account. On occasion, they’ve succeeded in clawing back recompense.

Fresh grist to their mill is the behaviour of the Eskom directors in having approved the transaction by which Glencore donated Optimum Coal Mine to the Gupta-controlled Tegeta Exploration & Resources. Eskom had written off a R2.1bn asset, owed to it by Optimum when controlled by Glencore, for zero consideration.

Now comes the revelation that the extent of the R2.1bn write-off was simultaneously moderated by a R255.4m payment to Eskom from Optimum (following the transfer of its ownership to Tegeta), equivalent to a discount of almost 90% on Eskom’s original claim.

STUART THEOBALD: Zwane’s role in decline of mining angers the most on revelation of Gupta e-mails

The theft of Optimum Coal is perhaps the largest smash and grab in the state capture story, writes Stuart Theobald
Opinion
1 month ago

This amount was more than offset by the R650m advance payment by Eskom to Optimum, once it fell under Tegeta control, for coal from Optimum that Eskom had considered sub-standard; hence the R2.1bn penalty that Eskom had imposed on Optimum when it previously fell under Glencore.

Can it be that this series of arrangements, in favour of Tegeta, was consistent with the fiduciary duty of the Eskom directors in conducting themselves for the benefit of Eskom alone? The Companies Act is uncompromising.

At section 76, for example, it’s provided that a director must act:

• In good faith and for a proper purpose;

• In the best interests of the company; and

• With the degree of care, skill and diligence that may reasonably be expected of a person carrying out the same functions in relation to the company as those carried out by that director, and having the general knowledge, skill and experience of that director.

It continues at section 77 to say that any director is liable for any loss, damages or costs sustained by the company as a direct or indirect consequence of the director having agreed to the business of the company having been carried on in a prohibited manner, for example, recklessly, with gross negligence or “being party to an act or omission by the company despite knowing that the act or omission was calculated to defraud a company creditor, employee or shareholder, or had another fraudulent purpose”.

There’s additionally the severe section 162 for a court to declare a director “delinquent”. This is where the director had, for example, “intentionally, or by gross negligence, inflicted harm upon the company”. Then the court may order, for instance, that “the person concerned ... pay compensation to any person adversely affected by the person’s conduct as a director, to the extent that such a victim does not otherwise have a legal basis to claim compensation”.

Every person with an interest in electricity tariffs might arguably be considered a victim of the Eskom board’s conduct over the Optimum/Tegeta transaction. It’s for lawyers to match judicial interpretations with relevant facts.

The Eskom directors, at the time of the transaction, could well have plausible defences for their actions. In the process of accountability, thus far lacking, there’s a great opportunity to hear these defences from them directly. The Companies Act can only have meaning, as a constraint on directors doing as they please, to the extent that its provisions are applied.

• Greenblo is editorial director of Today’s Trustee, a quarterly magazine mainly for principal officers and trustees of retirement funds.

