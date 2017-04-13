Big bucks on the Net1 board

Net1’s newly appointed chairman Chris Seabrooke was paid US$300,000 for his role as a nonexecutive director in the 2016 financial year.

That’s just under R4m and is equivalent to the sort of fees paid to the nonexecutive chairman of a large JSE-listed company or one of the large banks.

It is extremely generous for a company with a market capitalisation of just under R10bn.

But it looks modest in comparison to the $3.6m (R47m) paid to Serge Belamant, who was the group’s CEO and chairman until last week. The sum included an amount of $21,546 for security guards for the CEO.

Belamant’s 2016 pay was increased from $3.3m in 2015 and $2.8m in 2014. Net1’s most recent proxy statement reveals Belamant, who remains CEO, owns 3.5% of the company.

Investment manager Allan Gray, which holds 16% of the company, appears to be concerned about Belamant’s steep pay packages. In 2015 it abstained from voting on Net1’s remuneration policy and last year voted against it.

Closer inspection of the super slim Net1 board suggests the workload may explain the generosity heaped upon the nonexecutives. With only three nonexecutive directors on the board Seabrooke and his two colleagues Paul Edwards and Alasdair Pein are essentially required to be members of all three board committees. In 2016 Edwards was paid $180,000 and Pein $240,000.

Back in 2013 Seabrooke certainly had to work hard for his $230,000. That was the year, according to the Net1 proxy report, he had to spend "considerable extra time and effort" on matters "arising from the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) tender award". Much of this time and effort was presumably spent with the department of justice in the US discussing the constitutional court’s ruling that the Sassa contract was invalid.

In hindsight, shareholders might have preferred a larger and more independent nonexecutive team sharing the governance workload. Because they’ve been on the board since 2005, the independence of the three nonexecutives would have been questioned in many jurisdictions.

The shareholders certainly seem to regret accepting Belamant’s combined role as executive chairman. Their acceptance was based on the board’s insistence year after year that it was in the best interests of both the company and the shareholders. Until last week the same board seemed to have little interest in actively recruiting new members. That’s understandable — why would they bother interfering with such a cosy arrangement?