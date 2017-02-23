Back to the trenches for Shoprite

This was the first results presentation for Pieter Engelbrecht, a Shoprite veteran of 20 years who took over from the highly rated Whitey Basson as CEO at the beginning of the year. Wiese described Engelbrecht as “virtually hand-reared by the acknowledged master of food retailing in SA — Whitey Basson”.

For a debut set of results, Engelbrecht couldn’t have hoped for an easier time of it.

“Trading profit growth exceeded our top-line growth by almost 5%, a very fitting tribute from our management team to the legacy of Whitey Basson,” he said.

Shoprite put more effort into extra promotions over the past year, and managed to draw 6.3% more customers than in the previous year, presumably from rivals.

“Customers voted with their wallets,” the company said, adding that its market share is now 31.7%.

Like-for-like sales (stripping out the impact of new stores) were the strongest they’d been in seven years. Shareholders will have been cheered, too, by the fact

that the dividend was up 15.4% to 180c. Importantly, the company’s trading margin grew, and it now stands at 5.48%, from 5.2% the previous year.

Perhaps Shoprite’s biggest advantage over its rivals is its supermarket footprint in 14 African countries outside SA. Here, sales grew 32.3% to R12.8bn, with Angola and Nigeria doing particularly well.