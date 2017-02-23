Back to the trenches for Shoprite
The deal with Steinhoff has collapsed, but growth in sales and profit shows it’s still sunny for Shoprite
It would have been a very different half-year results presentation for Shoprite, had the mega-merger between SA’s largest food retailer and Steinhoff not been called off earlier this week.
Instead, the focus shifted back to the more mundane issues of Shoprite’s actual business, and whether sales were recovering in its 2,653 stores in 15 countries. The answer was an emphatic yes: sales grew 14% to R71.3bn, while trading profit increased by an even more impressive 19.2% to R3.91bn.
The Steinhoff deal was torpedoed on Monday after Shoprite’s largest shareholders — the Public Investment Corp and Christo Wiese’s Titan — couldn’t agree on the terms on which to buy Steinhoff’s African business.
Many investors, fund managers and analysts were against the deal — so much so that when the announcement came on Monday, the stock of both companies soared, with Shoprite up 8.6% and Steinhoff up 4.9%.
Wiese, chairman of Shoprite and a big shareholder in both companies, said this week that he’d learnt a few lessons through the experience.
Interestingly, Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was at Shoprite’s presentation as a “guest”. Wiese joked that the press had referred to Jooste as his “anointed heir”, and he wondered how his son Jacob (who is also on the Shoprite board) would feel about that.
There’s a lot of interest for us to also look beyond AfricaPieter Engelbrecht
This was the first results presentation for Pieter Engelbrecht, a Shoprite veteran of 20 years who took over from the highly rated Whitey Basson as CEO at the beginning of the year. Wiese described Engelbrecht as “virtually hand-reared by the acknowledged master of food retailing in SA — Whitey Basson”.
For a debut set of results, Engelbrecht couldn’t have hoped for an easier time of it.
“Trading profit growth exceeded our top-line growth by almost 5%, a very fitting tribute from our management team to the legacy of Whitey Basson,” he said.
Shoprite put more effort into extra promotions over the past year, and managed to draw 6.3% more customers than in the previous year, presumably from rivals.
“Customers voted with their wallets,” the company said, adding that its market share is now 31.7%.
Like-for-like sales (stripping out the impact of new stores) were the strongest they’d been in seven years. Shareholders will have been cheered, too, by the fact
that the dividend was up 15.4% to 180c. Importantly, the company’s trading margin grew, and it now stands at 5.48%, from 5.2% the previous year.
Perhaps Shoprite’s biggest advantage over its rivals is its supermarket footprint in 14 African countries outside SA. Here, sales grew 32.3% to R12.8bn, with Angola and Nigeria doing particularly well.
Unlike competitors in those countries, Shoprite was able to overcome foreign currency shortages and keep shelves fully stocked. Sales in Angola shot up 155.4%, and they were up 60.1% in Nigeria.
The strength of Angola and Nigeria was surprising, says Jean Pierre Verster, portfolio manager at Fairtree Capital. “They have already bought more than R700m of US dollar-linked Angola bonds, which indicates that those operations are very profitable, but they can’t get the cash out. They’re in a very good position relative to their competitors because of the maturity and size of operations.”
Verster says Shoprite’s competitors have financed non-SA operations from their SA balance sheet. “But Shoprite is able to fund local operations on the continent largely from the respective in-country balance sheets.”
At home, Shoprite’s supermarkets division, which makes 80% of its total supermarket sales, raised turnover by 10.7%.
Interestingly, Shoprite seems to be mulling a change in strategy. Says Engelbrecht: “There’s a lot of interest for us to also look beyond Africa, but we’re definitely not discarding that we have an advantage in Africa, having been there for 26 years.”
Shoprite’s stock rose 2% after the results, which took its overall gain over the past year to 31%. This trumps the performance of rivals Pick n Pay (up 18% over that time) and Spar (up 0.2%).
