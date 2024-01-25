Foreign legions descend on Cape Town
A record number of international visitors flocked to the Western Cape last year, boosting hotel occupancy and revenue to multiyear highs
25 January 2024 - 05:00
South Africa is back on the global tourist map. Just a glance at the foreign passports passing through Cape Town International Airport confirms this.
A record-breaking 317,000 passengers (two-way) went through its international terminal in December. It’s the highest monthly number recorded in South Africa’s history, according to Wesgro initiative Cape Town Air Access...
