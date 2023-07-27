The battle over Western Cape ‘independence’
South Africa may be headed downhill fast, but the province has no intention of going down with it — assuming its parliamentarians can agree on a way forward
27 July 2023 - 05:03
Two breakaway bills have been tabled in the Western Cape legislature, both designed to insulate the province’s residents from the national government failures that are plaguing the rest of the country.
The first, introduced in May, is the Western Cape Provincial Powers Bill. Tabled by the DA, which holds an outright majority in the legislature, it instructs the provincial government to pursue autonomy by actively seeking the devolution of additional powers from the national government...
