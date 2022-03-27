National Operation Dudula gains foothold in Durban Local supporters of the movement, which was denied permission to hold a rally on Sunday, want to establish a branch in the city

Police in KwaZulu-Natal remain on high alert after Durban officials denied an application for a march by Operation Dudula supporters for Sunday.

The supporters wanted to launch a Dudula branch in Durban and then march through the city. After being denied permission, various individuals took to social media to say the activities have been postponed to April, when they will be joined by the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF ASA) who want to disrupt transport logistics in the city...