Business schools: bracing for a robotic future Not long ago, the idea was pure science fiction. But now the idea of mankind and robots combining to create super-intelligence is actually happening. What does this mean for business and how can business schools ease the transition?

What it means: While artificial intelligence is well and truly upon us and needs to be embraced, there are many voices expressing caution

Imagine a future workplace in which your colleagues are a medley of humans and robots. Some are human, some robots and some a combination of the two. Scary, eh? But wait! Did I write "future" workplace? Make that "current". Artificial intelligence (AI) and robots are already taking over our lives. Cars drive themselves. Factories are populated with robots doing the jobs that humans used to perform.