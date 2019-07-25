taming the beast
How to run a business school
Business schools aren’t typical academic institutions. They need a different kind of control
25 July 2019 - 05:00
Is there a right way and a wrong way to run a business school? In SA at the moment, some universities are offering their schools more autonomy, while others are tightening the management noose. Shareholders of private schools, too, have different attitudes to how they should be run.
There’s little doubt that, historically, many universities — in SA, as elsewhere — have failed to understand the beast that lives within their academic halls. Unlike most departments, schools are not populated by undergraduates in pursuit of academic qualifications but mostly by mature men and women requiring post-experience education.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.