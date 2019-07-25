Features / Cover Story taming the beast How to run a business school Business schools aren’t typical academic institutions. They need a different kind of control BL PREMIUM

Is there a right way and a wrong way to run a business school? In SA at the moment, some universities are offering their schools more autonomy, while others are tightening the management noose. Shareholders of private schools, too, have different attitudes to how they should be run.

There’s little doubt that, historically, many universities — in SA, as elsewhere — have failed to understand the beast that lives within their academic halls. Unlike most departments, schools are not populated by undergraduates in pursuit of academic qualifications but mostly by mature men and women requiring post-experience education.