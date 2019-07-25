How African business schools are finding their own path
African business schools aim to work together to create ‘relevant’ standards across the continent to cater for its own needs
25 July 2019 - 05:00
Africa must set its own standards for business education and the quality of its business schools, says Ali Elquammah, chair of the Association of African Business Schools (AABS). Western standards that were applied in the past take no account of African context and culture, he says, so the association is creating its own accreditation model to raise standards across the continent.
Like the rest of the world, top African schools have traditionally aspired to three international accreditations — offered by the UK-based Association of MBAs, the European Foundation for Management Development and the US Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
