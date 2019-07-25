Features / Cover Story What to teach How will higher education deal with 4IR? The challenge presented by the advent of artificial intelligence is not just about what higher education institutions should be teaching, but how they should be teaching BL PREMIUM

There’s a lot riding on how higher education deals with the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), the biggest challenge it has faced in decades.

If the artificial intelligence (AI) at the heart of 4IR is going to upend the way we live, the way we learn and the way we work, what must universities do to ensure they remain relevant, that they are ahead of the curve and assisting students and societies with the process?