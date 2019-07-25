Learning by lego: business schools adapt to change
Traditional all-round executive education is giving way to demands for specific boardroom skills. It’s one of many changes – some internal, some market related – faced by SA business schools
25 July 2019 - 05:00
Time is money, says Kumeshnee West, head of executive education at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business. Clients are demanding shorter, sharper executive programmes. "They want more impact, quicker," she says.
Savvy companies and government entities have always expected return on investment from their executive education, even if they’re not sure how to measure that return. But now, with training budgets under pressure and technology changing the way companies operate, demand for cost-effectiveness is more insistent.
