MARKET RESEARCH: Behind the tables

Market research for this cover story was conducted by Lodestar, which provided information for all the tables.

Of the 17 business schools that participated, two are subsidiaries of overseas institutions: Duke Corporate Education is part of US-based Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business; and Henley Africa is part of the UK’s Henley Business School, itself part of the University of Reading.

The SA schools that took part were:

• The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science;

• Management College of Southern Africa Graduate School of Business;

• Milpark Business School;

• The Independent Institute of Education’s MSA (formerly Monash SA);

• Nelson Mandela University Business School;

• North-West University Graduate School of Business & Government Leadership;

• Regenesys Business School;

• Regent Business School;

• Rhodes Business School;

• University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business;

• University of the Free State Business School;

• University of KwaZulu-Natal Extended Learning;

• Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership;

• University of Stellenbosch Business School and the Executive Development division; and

• Wits Business School.

Employer research was conducted among 100 organisations: 79% private sector and 21% public sector. Employers represented seven provinces, reflecting regional contribution to GDP. The two absent provinces were the Northern Cape and Limpopo. Among business sectors represented were financial services, education, manufacturing, health, consulting, media, transport, retail, IT, automotive and mining.