Has Massmart lost its game?
Why has Massmart failed to live up to the expectations unleashed after US retail giant Walmart bought half the company five years ago? It’s a solid enough operation that has consistently increased turnover, but the share price has seriously underperformed its peers, raising questions of how long it can hold back the flood — and whether its American parent will stay on board
20 September 2018 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.