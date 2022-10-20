×

Features / Africa

The tyrants next door

In contravention of Zimbabwe’s laws, opposition politician Job Sikhala has been detained for more than 100 days without trial. It’s indicative, critics say, of the hollowing out of the country’s judicial system — and the selective application of the law

BL Premium
20 October 2022 - 05:00 Chris Muronzi

When violence erupted at the wake of murdered Zimbabwean opposition activist Moreblessing Ali on June 14, outspoken opposition MP Job Sikhala didn’t think too much of it. But the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chair did call his close friend and fellow activist Anderson Hunduza.

“He [said] there had been violence at the funeral and wanted to know what this could mean,” Hunduza tells the FM. “And because the violence happened when all leaders, including the CCC president, Nelson Chamisa, were in attendance, he didn’t think he would be in trouble.”..

