Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
Braam van Huyssteen has registered a R75.4m mortgage over Markus Jooste's Hermanus home
Untu sees sinister motive in reluctance to settle strike, but others say the union is overthinking it
After a ‘lost decade’, Johann Rupert’s investment company may just have regained its mojo. And it has done this by starting to shift most of its portfolio into unlisted fast-growing investments
In Susan Cain's new book, she sets out why embracing the duality of life is the route to happiness
When violence erupted at the wake of murdered Zimbabwean opposition activist Moreblessing Ali on June 14, outspoken opposition MP Job Sikhala didn’t think too much of it. But the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chair did call his close friend and fellow activist Anderson Hunduza.
“He [said] there had been violence at the funeral and wanted to know what this could mean,” Hunduza tells the FM. “And because the violence happened when all leaders, including the CCC president, Nelson Chamisa, were in attendance, he didn’t think he would be in trouble.”..
The tyrants next door
In contravention of Zimbabwe’s laws, opposition politician Job Sikhala has been detained for more than 100 days without trial. It’s indicative, critics say, of the hollowing out of the country’s judicial system — and the selective application of the law
