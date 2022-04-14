Features Economy: false dawn or real recovery? SA is an echo chamber where bad news is amplified and positive developments ignored. Are we becoming too cynical about the country’s slowly improving prospects? B L Premium

The trend in recent years has been for economists to revise down their SA growth forecasts frequently, and for ratings agencies to downgrade the country’s credit ratings consistently. With the government slow to reform, a deep-seated pessimism has taken hold.

But now, despite SA’s multiple challenges, some of the country’s most bearish economists are questioning whether the Sandton consensus has become too cynical...