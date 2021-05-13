Home loan applications rocket 64% in the Cape
The pandemic has breathed new life into the ‘semigration’ trend, as sales soar in the Western Cape. And former sweet spots Clifton and Claremont are being replaced by Mossel Bay and Agulhas
13 May 2021 - 05:00
It seems the Western Cape is firmly back in vogue among upcountry homebuyers in search of a more relaxed coastal lifestyle.
Anecdotal evidence of the trend, seemingly spurred on by the widespread adoption of remote working and near 50-year-low interest rates, is borne out by new figures from BetterBond...
