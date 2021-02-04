News & Fox Cape Town’s luxury property market on the up Housing activity in the city’s posh neighbourhoods is poised for a rebound after three years in the doldrums BL PREMIUM

UK real estate group Knight Frank expects Cape Town to be the strongest performer this year among the 45 international property hotspots tracked by its prime global house price index.

The Mother City and Shanghai lead Knight Frank’s prime house price ranking for 2021 with a growth forecast of 5% compared to an average 2% for the index as a whole after zero growth last year...