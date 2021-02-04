Cape Town’s luxury property market on the up
Housing activity in the city’s posh neighbourhoods is poised for a rebound after three years in the doldrums
04 February 2021 - 05:00
UK real estate group Knight Frank expects Cape Town to be the strongest performer this year among the 45 international property hotspots tracked by its prime global house price index.
The Mother City and Shanghai lead Knight Frank’s prime house price ranking for 2021 with a growth forecast of 5% compared to an average 2% for the index as a whole after zero growth last year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now