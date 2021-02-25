Money & Investing Mega-mall tills still ringing Gucci sneakers anyone? Sales at luxury brands are booming despite the demise of the suit and tie BL PREMIUM

The suit and tie may be dead, but the latest Louis Vuitton tote or a coveted Patek Philippe watch has lost none of its cachet among the super flash.

It’s a trend underscored by results released this week by retail-focused Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), co-owner of some of Gauteng’s smartest shopping precincts, including Sandton City, Nelson Mandela Square, Melrose Arch and Eastgate...