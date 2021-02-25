Mega-mall tills still ringing
Gucci sneakers anyone? Sales at luxury brands are booming despite the demise of the suit and tie
25 February 2021 - 05:00
The suit and tie may be dead, but the latest Louis Vuitton tote or a coveted Patek Philippe watch has lost none of its cachet among the super flash.
It’s a trend underscored by results released this week by retail-focused Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), co-owner of some of Gauteng’s smartest shopping precincts, including Sandton City, Nelson Mandela Square, Melrose Arch and Eastgate...
