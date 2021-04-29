Features Back to the office, anyone? A year after corporates left the office, many are now planning their return — but this time tenants will call the shots BL PREMIUM

While many companies and workers around the world are still contemplating if and when they set foot inside an office again, some big firms have already told employees the work-from-home experiment is over.

Google and Amazon, for instance, recently told staff they will have to ask for approval if they want to work remotely more than 14 days a year. Investment bank Goldman Sachs told its global workforce it wants them back in the office by September. Meanwhile, a Deloitte survey shows 28% of workers are keen to get back to the office, while another 42% will be happy to spend three days a week there...