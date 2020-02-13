Features Why Joburg is costlier than Cape Town SA has traditionally ranked as one of the cheapest places to live, but it seems that is no longer the case BL PREMIUM

It appears that the steep fuel, food, electricity and municipal rate hikes imposed on consumers in recent years have pushed SA up several notches in a number of global living-cost indices. High mobile phone and data costs are also making it more expensive to live in SA than in many other emerging-market countries.

For instance, in 2016 both Joburg and Cape Town were among the five least expensive cities of the 209 Mercer tracked in its annual cost-of-living survey. In its latest global ranking, both cities have moved up more than 20 places.