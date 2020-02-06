WeWork defies trend of office space standing empty in SA
WeWork’s Rosebank premises have a 98% occupancy rate, defying the trend of office space standing empty in SA
06 February 2020 - 05:00
Though questions linger about the untested business model of US co-working office giant WeWork after a failed attempt at an IPO last year, the company’s recent entry into SA appears to have been well received.
This week the business launched its first premises in Cape Town — at 80 Strand Street in the city centre.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now