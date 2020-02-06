News & Fox WeWork defies trend of office space standing empty in SA WeWork’s Rosebank premises have a 98% occupancy rate, defying the trend of office space standing empty in SA BL PREMIUM

Though questions linger about the untested business model of US co-working office giant WeWork after a failed attempt at an IPO last year, the company’s recent entry into SA appears to have been well received.

This week the business launched its first premises in Cape Town — at 80 Strand Street in the city centre.