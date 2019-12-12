Features / Cover Story Top suburbs: where to get the best bang for your buck The bad news is that property prices in stalwart suburbs like Camps Bay and Hyde Park are actually falling. The good news is that there are still suburbs that provide value BL PREMIUM

In the good old days, when SA house prices were regularly outpacing inflation, it didn’t really matter where you staked your claim. Whether you bought a property in Joburg’s old-money enclave of Westcliff or nouveau riche Waterfall Equestrian Estate, you’d have been pretty much assured of turning a decent profit on resale a few years later.

That’s no longer the case.