Silicosis pay-outs on the horizon

After years of intensive negotiations, mineworkers who have been affected by silicosis as a result of working in gold mines will at last be compensated by the companies for which they worked. The first pay-outs are expected for the end of June.

The compensation for workers suffering from occupational lung diseases is the outcome of a landmark class action which culminated in a R5bn settlement between claimants and six SA gold mining companies.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Investing in Africa Mining Indaba on Wednesday, Michael Murray, chair of the gold working group that represents the companies (African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American SA, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony and Sibanye-Stillwater), said the trust, which facilitates the pay-outs, was formed on December 10 and, despite being in its infancy, is aware that a lot of work is being done to plan ahead for this. He says: “We hope the trust will pretty much be running and making its first payments in the second quarter of 2020.”