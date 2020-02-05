mining indaba
Silicosis pay-outs on the horizon
R5bn settlement between claimants and six SA gold mining companies
After years of intensive negotiations, mineworkers who have been affected by silicosis as a result of working in gold mines will at last be compensated by the companies for which they worked. The first pay-outs are expected for the end of June.
The compensation for workers suffering from occupational lung diseases is the outcome of a landmark class action which culminated in a R5bn settlement between claimants and six SA gold mining companies.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Investing in Africa Mining Indaba on Wednesday, Michael Murray, chair of the gold working group that represents the companies (African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American SA, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony and Sibanye-Stillwater), said the trust, which facilitates the pay-outs, was formed on December 10 and, despite being in its infancy, is aware that a lot of work is being done to plan ahead for this. He says: “We hope the trust will pretty much be running and making its first payments in the second quarter of 2020.”
The Johannesburg court approved the R5bn settlement agreement but all potential claimants covered by the class action first had to be given the option to opt out before the trust could be formed.
The number of former mineworkers who may seek to claim from the fund could be as high as 1-million, though the companies expect the number of those actually eligible to claim will be closer to 100,000.
“Quite extraordinarily, only three people opted out,” Murray says. “Had there been more than 2,000, the settlement agreement could have been nullified by the mining companies.”
Those who do not opt out will benefit from the settlement, but being part of the agreement potentially takes away their right to sue any of the companies at a later date.
Murray says he can’t be sure of what the intentions were of those who opted out.