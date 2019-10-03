What VBS says about SA’s struggling local government sector

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi tells the FM the investigation is at an advanced stage, and that the Hawks have considered the report in its entirety. But he will not name those under investigation.

In the immediate aftermath of the bank’s collapse, images of elderly customers queuing to try to withdraw their savings painted a devastating picture of the depositors’ plight. They received something of a reprieve in July 2018 when the Reserve Bank announced that, through a government guarantee, more than 20,000 depositors would be refunded their savings, provided these did not exceed R100,000.

But this covered only retail depositors — individuals, burial societies, stokvels and saving clubs. It did not extend to corporate deposits, or those made by municipalities. Given that the municipalities involved were some of the poorest in the country — and that their deposits accounted for about R1.5bn — the loss was nothing short of devastating.

A bigger-picture view suggests that the level of abuse evident in the VBS debacle is symptomatic of local government in crisis.

Fourteen of the 16 municipalities that invested money in the bank were unable to withdraw their funds before the bank was placed under curatorship.

More than a year later, just one of the 14 — the Elias Motsoaledi municipality in Limpopo — says it has got its money back. Three — West Rand municipality in Gauteng, and Madibeng and Mahikeng municipalities in the North West — have successfully submitted claims for reimbursement.

Of the remaining 10 municipalities, some have submitted claims that have yet to be approved; others have not submitted claims at all. It means only three municipalities are so far in the queue to get their money back.

Liquidator Anoosh Rooplal told FM sister publication Business Day recently that some municipalities might not have submitted claims because they did not have enough time to prepare proof-of-claim affidavits and related documentation.

It’s a view shared by a number of the municipalities the FM approached. But this is despite the gazetting, in March, of a notice for a creditors’ meeting by the master of the high court.

"That is why, in my view, so few of [the municipalities] have at this stage lodged claims, but I am sure that will change when the second meeting of creditors is held," Rooplal said.

That meeting is due to take place later this year, giving municipalities and others another opportunity to join the creditors queue. And they’re likely to do so. The sentiment of officials the FM spoke to, succinctly summarised by one municipal CFO, is that you would have to be crazy not to want the money back.

But whether any of the municipalities will succeed in this is another question. Everything now depends on how much of the missing R2bn the liquidators can recoup.

Meanwhile, the financial and operational fallout for the local councils is underscored in a report compiled by the provincial government in Limpopo — the province most heavily affected by the banking scandal — during an oversight visit by a National Council of Provinces (NCOP) delegation last month.

One of the issues the report identifies pertains to management capacity. Though there had been progress in filling vacancies in senior management positions in Limpopo municipalities during financial 2018, the resignations arising from the VBS scandal and subsequent disciplinary proceedings created a number of vacancies at senior level that have not yet been filled.

The loss of funds due to VBS investments is one of the five major causes of poor financial health listed by the provincial government.

But the VBS matter speaks to broader problems in SA’s municipal landscape.

Tshitereke Matibe, lead delegate of the NCOP delegation, says the number of vacancies in senior positions in municipalities across the province is "quite shocking".

"This is where we must start," he says, arguing that oversight cannot be performed properly where management positions haven’t been filled formally. If this is not resolved, he believes mismanagement is likely.

Earlier this year, auditor-general Kimi Makwetu used the VBS municipalities as a prime example of the impact of deteriorating accountability.

Makwetu’s report on the consolidated audit outcomes for financial 2018 notes that municipalities are mostly funded through rates and taxes, as well as grants from the national government. But he found most municipalities are struggling financially and often do not have enough money to pay their creditors, maintain their infrastructure or deliver services.

"As custodians of taxpayers’ money that is sorely needed for municipal delivery, municipalities should take a conservative and cautious approach towards investments," the report says.

But this did not happen in the case of the VBS municipalities: their funds were invested in breach of the municipal investment regulations, which prescribe what investments are permitted and stipulate that all investments must be made with primary regard for the safety of the investment.

In a marked shift away from a political culture in which mayors and officials act with impunity, the ANC in Limpopo has axed seven of its mayors implicated in the scandal, and asked two provincial heavyweights to step aside: the deputy of the party in Limpopo, Florence Radzilani, and provincial treasurer Danny Msiza.

Radzilani was famously mentioned in Motau’s report for demanding "Christmas" after keeping the municipality’s investment in the bank.

She has reportedly called the allegations against her baseless.