I won’t hand over my assets, says VBS boss
13 September 2019 - 05:10
CEO of Vele Investments and former VBS Mutual Bank COO Robert Madzonga has instructed his lawyers to appeal against a final sequestration order against him.
“I’m aware of the court’s decision. I’m appealing, and I will not hand over any of my assets and properties to the liquidators,” Madzonga said. “I am presumed innocent until the appeals court says otherwise.”
