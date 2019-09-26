SA investors cashing in on Brexit

A decade ago, just about every SA real estate agency was punting buy-to-let investments in the UK. British house prices had slumped in the aftermath of the 2007/2008 global financial crisis and the general view back then was that if you had R10m-plus to spare, there was no better time to invest in a posh pad in central London.

And that view was about right: if you’d bought residential property in popular Chelsea, Kensington or Mayfair in March 2009, you would have seen capital growth of a spectacular 75% within six years (see prime central London line on graph). Returns for SA buyers were, of course, further boosted by the rand’s 60% slide against the pound over the same period.

But in the past three years the UK property market has stalled on the back of Britain’s decision to leave the EU. The prime central London housing sector was hardest hit — prices have dropped 12% since the Brexit vote in mid-2016.