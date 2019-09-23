Companies / Financial Services Investec is ready to face SA and Brexit blues, says CEO Fani Titi Share price of owner of SA’s largest asset manager has its worst drop in more than three years BL PREMIUM

Fani Titi may find himself in the unenviable position of having to revive the weaker part of Investec in an environment where SA’s economy is barely growing.

Investec, which is planning to spin off its UK-based asset manager and list it separately, had its worst drop in Johannesburg in more than three years on Friday, according to Iress, after it said Brexit-induced uncertainty and a weak SA economy would push its earnings down by almost a fifth.