Investec is ready to face SA and Brexit blues, says CEO Fani Titi
Share price of owner of SA’s largest asset manager has its worst drop in more than three years
23 September 2019 - 05:10
Fani Titi may find himself in the unenviable position of having to revive the weaker part of Investec in an environment where SA’s economy is barely growing.
Investec, which is planning to spin off its UK-based asset manager and list it separately, had its worst drop in Johannesburg in more than three years on Friday, according to Iress, after it said Brexit-induced uncertainty and a weak SA economy would push its earnings down by almost a fifth.
