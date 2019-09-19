Pound jumps after EU’s Juncker says a Brexit deal is possible

London — European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday that a Brexit deal is possible if the Irish border “backstop”, which the British government wants removed, could be replaced with alternatives.

“I think we can have a deal,” Juncker said in an interview with Sky News, adding that he did not know if the chances of a deal were more than 50-50.

The contentious backstop — an insurance policy to keep the sensitive Irish border open and free of border controls under any circumstances after Brexit — has so far proven to be the main stumbling block in the tortuous Brexit talks.

Juncker reiterated that he did not have a special attachment to the backstop if another solution was found in the negotiations with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“As far as the so-called alternative arrangements are concerned, allowing us and Britain to achieve the main objectives of the backstop ... if the results are there, I don’t care about the instrument,” he said. “If the objectives are met, all of them, then we don’t need the backstop.”

Sterling hit a two-month high versus the dollar on Juncker’s comments, rising to $1.2546, its highest since July 19.