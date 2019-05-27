Busisiwe Mkhwebane on her way to court yet again

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is to defend another report in court as public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan and former SA Revenue Service senior officials Ivan Pillay and Oupa Magashule lodge review applications.

This follows the release of Mkhwebane’s report on the early pension payout made to Pillay during Gordhan’s tenure as finance minister and Magashule’s as Sars commissioner.

The public protector found that Gordhan had acted improperly and has directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take disciplinary action against Gordhan for violating the constitution when he approved the payout.

In her remedial action, Mkhwebane also ordered that the Sars commissioner set in motion steps to recover the money paid as actuarial deficit or penalty on behalf of Pillay by the revenue service to the Government Employee Pension Fund. Gordhan, Pillay, and Magashule said they would immediately take the report on review in court.

Mkhwebane has received criticism for her work and is facing another attempt in parliament to remove her from office. Less than a week ago the high court in Pretoria reviewed and set aside her report on the Gupta-linked Vrede dairy farm project and declared it unconstitutional and invalid.

The court further declared that in investigating and reporting on the matter, Mkhwebane had failed in her duties under the Public Protector Act and the constitution.

Mkhwebane said she will appeal against the judgment. She said she was still deciding whether to appeal against it in the high court or approach the Constitutional Court for direct access.

This is not the first time her work has been called into question. Her report into the apartheid-era loan the SA Reserve Bank gave to Bankorp, which is now part of Absa, was also reviewed and set aside by the same court, and it was found that she did not understand her job.