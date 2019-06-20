Laying the groundwork for SA’s emerging farmers

Smallholder farmers have called on the government to address issues bedevilling the sector to grow the embattled economy. Specifically, they want Thoko Didiza, minister of the newly reconfigured agriculture, land reform & rural development department, to champion their struggles.

Didiza is an old hand in the land portfolio, having served as deputy agriculture minister from 1994 to 1999, and as agriculture & land affairs minister from 1999 to 2006.

But she returns to the ministry at a difficult time. The economy shrank by 3.2% in the first quarter of 2019, and the agriculture sector shed 12,000 jobs during the same period. Last week, it was announced that the Agbiz/IDC agribusiness confidence index had fallen by two points in the second quarter, to reach 44 — a level suggesting the sector is downbeat about the operating environment, says Agbiz chief economist Wandile Sihlobo. And last year, parliament resolved to pursue a constitutional amendment to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation to redress skewed land ownership patterns.

Analysts at the time slammed the government for not providing certainty on the matter, spurring President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint an expert panel to advise the interministerial committee on land reform on issues around policy, land reform, restitution, redistribution, tenure security and agricultural support.

The panel last week delivered its report to Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza. It will be tabled before the cabinet before being released publicly.

"This report is an important step forward in our quest to right the original sin by developing solutions that are not only uniquely South African but, most importantly, build a society in which all may share in the wealth of our land," Ramaphosa said on receiving the report.

Vuyo Mahlati, the chair of Ramaphosa’s advisory panel, is president of the African Farmers’ Association of SA, an umbrella body that represents emerging black farmers. It is her hope that Didiza will use her time in office to focus closely on smallholder black farmers. Specifically, she says, Didiza needs to prioritise government assistance to emerging farmers.