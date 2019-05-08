Land reform process a shameful fraud, says farmer in fight with government
David Rakgase says he agreed to buy the land under the discontinued Land Redistribution for Agricultural Development programme in 2002
An elderly Limpopo farmer who has gone to court to fight for a farm he says the government promised him nearly two decades ago has described the land reform process he was put through as “a cruel and shameful fraud”.
The case has laid bare how the government has actively pushed for state land ownership for almost a decade, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa being adamant that the ANC does not support the nationalisation of land advocated for by the EFF,
David Rakgase — who has been leasing his farm from the state since the late 1990s — was responding to the government’s statement that all it could offer him was a 30-year lease on a land he has spent 27 years farming, upgrading and building on.
“I respectfully submit that it is frankly absurd for the minister [of land reform & rural development] to offer a 30-year lease to a man who is now 78-years-old,” he said.
“I maintained the farm, invested in the farm and continued to pay the rent [even after the expiry of the lease] with the legitimate expectation that the sale of the farm would be finalised accordingly and the farm would be transferred to my name.”
Rakgase has produced multiple documents to show that he agreed to buy the land at an asking price of R1.2m under the government’s discontinued Land Redistribution for Agricultural Development (LRAD) programme in 2002.
The LRAD programme was intended to specifically help black farmers to acquire land, but, according to a detailed Special Investigating Unit probe, was defined by large-scale fraud, corruption and mismanagement.
Acting director-general of the department of land reform & rural development Rendani Sadiki has admitted that the head of the Limpopo department of agriculture did offer to sell Rakgase the farm he had been leasing from the state since the early 1990s under that programme, but says the head “was not authorised to do so”.
Sadiki insists that none of the government bodies that signed off on Rakgase buying the land had the authority to make such offers, or agree to them.
“No legitimate expectations exists or is created by [the department] to support an offer to sell the property to [Rakgase],” she said.
Rakgase said this argument was “disingenuous”, and has pointed out that the government’s own memorandum about the sale of his farm explicitly stated that it was being done under the authority of the LRAD programme.
Sadiki admitted that “from 2011, state land purchase and leasing has come to constitute the entirety of land redistribution”.
She added that “grant-based purchase” of land by black farmers was discontinued eight years ago, and further appeared to argue that the minister of land reform could therefore not even consider Rakgase’s application to buy his farm.
Rakgase said he simply cannot understand that argument.
“If that is the case, then the entire process I was put through was a cruel and shameful fraud.”