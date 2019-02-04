SA’s land breakdown, by the numbers

The market is adopting a wait-and-see attitude as MultiChoice prepares to sever its ties with Naspers
The ANC wouldn’t need prescribed assets if it could invest productively
Does Absa need a new kind of leader? Will she join Ramaphosa’s cabinet? Whatever the case, traditional banks face new players
The land ‘debate’ wreaked havoc on SA’s economy last year. But the fact is, addressing what Cyril Ramaphosa calls SA’s ‘original sin’ is necessary
At lunch and as the sun sets there’s plenty of leisure and entertainment to be found in the bolshy powerhouse
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.