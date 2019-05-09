Brand balance

"As agencies, we have to help clients understand where the line is," he says. "Brands need a point of view, but my fear is that the wave of overt political correctness is making them afraid to express it. If someone out there wants to be offended, they will always find a way to do so. Social media has given a voice to people on the fringe."

Houston says: "There is a watchdog mentality where people feel they have the right to criticise without reason or seeking to understand. There is too much reaction based on a single frame of reference." He calls it "pseudo-inclusion".

That’s why Kleyn says brands should investigate the source of complaints. "Question the intent. Is this a genuine complaint or someone using you as a grandstand to make a name for themselves?"

Objections don’t even have to be valid. "People are starting to make up their own ‘facts’ to support their case," says Morris. "Whether they’re true or not no longer matters. It’s all about perception. It’s the mob mentality."

Sometimes, of course, companies really do mess up. "If you do, own up to it," says Morris. "But don’t just say sorry. Explain yourself. Acknowledge how people might be offended if the message is taken out of context."

Piehl says companies must react immediately and not wait to see how the situation develops. "The most senior person in the organisation must take the lead in personally addressing the issue. A personal touch ... goes a long way. Often the brand is measured more on how it deals with the situation than on the situation itself."

The path of least resistance for many brands, however, is to apologise and withdraw the campaign or product.

"Whether or not they are in the right, some brands take the view that the cost and effort of fighting the argument is too high," says Morris.

By caving in so soon, are they not encouraging more disruption?

Houston says: "We have to be careful we don’t have a knee-jerk reaction to every little blip on social media. Sometimes an apology is necessary; pull the product off the shelves.

"But everything needs to happen in context."

If brands allow themselves to be bullied into submission or tailor their messaging predominantly to a social media audience, he says, communications will be condemned to a "grey culture" in which everyone is the same.

Prevention, of course, is better than cure, so the preferred course of action for all brands and their communications advisers would be to stay out of trouble in the first place. Go beyond the usual pre-campaign checks and balances to include crowdsourcing responses, says Kleyn.

But even that may not be enough in an era of instant offence and guilt by association. "The risk of fallout goes beyond what your company does," says Piehl. "What your supplier, distributor and franchisee do can also [affect] you. It is in this larger circle of influence that companies are ill-prepared to not only understand the risk, but to deal with it."