Book your seat at the FM AdForum to cut through the clutter of telecoms advertising

Good advertisers promote products but great advertisers turn simple products into an enchanting experience.

Telecommunications and broadband connectivity advertising is about turning simple product descriptions into fascinating stories, making their services and products even more desirable than others.

Nine adverts will be reviewed at the next edition of the Financial Mail AdForum. Which brand has the smartest, most enchanting ad and which hasn’t quite understood its customers?

Brand adverts up for review:

Cell C Huawei Mobile MTN PEPCell Samsung Mobile Telkom Vodacom Vast Networks MWEB

Join Phumi Mashigo and her expert panel – Gary Harwood, co-founder and director at HLKM; Veli Ngubane, chief creative officer at Avatar Agency; Natalie Katz, senior strategic lead at VML South Africa; and Mongezi Mtati, marketing manager at Ornico – as they discuss ways to succeed in the fast-paced telecommunications and broadband connectivity market.

Event details

Date: Friday May 31 2019

Time: 7am to 9am

Venue: Houghton Golf Club

Price: R325 excluding VAT (breakfast snacks included)

To book your seat, visit the Tiso Blackstar Events website or contact Jade Fleishman on FleishmanJ@tisoblackstar.co.za.